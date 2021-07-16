PCPD Police Chief Scott Ervin serves last day

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — After 22 years with the Panama City Police Department, and eight as the Police Chief, Scott Ervin served his last day on Friday.

“I want to thank the men and women of the Panama City police department,” Ervin said. “You know what makes a leader is your people and they certainly helped me in my career. And I know looking forward, as a citizen of this community you know that I’ll be well taken care of.”

Ervin began his career as a 19-year-old auxiliary officer with the Bay County Sheriff’s Officer.

“At that time, you know technology was carbon paper that you slipped in between to make copies or duplicates,” Ervin said. “And you wrote, hand wrote reports. To now, where everything’s done by computers.”

On Friday the Panama City Police Department hosted a luncheon to celebrate Ervin’s career, which was attended by department officers and retired Police Chief’s.

As Ervin remembered his career with the department, he commended the relationships he made throughout his decades in law enforcement.

“The best thing is the working relationship,” Ervin said. “You know I mean other than our staff here, we’ve got outstanding staff. They do an amazing job. I’ve always told people that they’re ordinary people but they do extraordinary things.”

Ervin said that he realized it was time to leave, but he is excited about the direction of the Police Department. Currently, the department is conducting a murder investigation. Throughout his career, he enjoyed mentoring the younger officers.

“For me, it was being able to have the opportunity to mentor and the opportunity to help train other people in the organization.”

Ervin is now working on his doctorate degree and is currently working as an adjunct professor at Florida State University’s Panama City campus. He hopes to continue teaching and mentoring the younger generation.