PCPD: Panama City woman charged after leaving two children unsupervised

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman was charged after leaving her two children unsupervised, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Naomi Wilson

Naomi Wilson, 19, was arrested on two counts of child neglect.

PCPD responded to the apartment in the 1000 block of Arbours Drive on Tuesday after a neighbor heard children crying inside and there was no answer at the door.

Officers found an 8-month-old child strapped in a car seat on the floor and a 20-month-old child walking around the apartment unsupervised, PCPD said.

Both children were wearing heavily soiled diapers, had extensive diaper rash, and it appeared that little food or drink was available for the children.

Investigators said they found that Wilson had posted on social media an hour earlier that she had been away from home for several hours.

The children were turned over to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center for evaluation and were eventually turned over to family friends by the Department of Children and Families.

Wilson was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.