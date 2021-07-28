PCPD officer suspended without pay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Panama City Police Department, one of their officers has been suspended without pay.

Kerrie Raffield

Although law enforcement would not confirm the identity of the officer, multiple sources told News 13 that the officer in question is Kerrie Raffield.

Raffield was arrested for forgery of public records late Wednesday night.

News 13 learned of the event earlier this evening however, PCPD would not confirm the nature of the suspension.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is heading up the investigation and while they did confirm the case, they could not confirm the identity of the officer or the reason for the suspension just like PCPD.

News 13 will continue to report more details as they become available.