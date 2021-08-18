PCPD needs help locating man missing since 2018

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help for leads in a missing person case.

Norman Herbert Jones

In 2018, Norman Herbert Jones, 57, was staying at a local motel in downtown Panama City when he last spoke to his family. His family came to Panama City to search for Jones, with no success, authorities said.

After nearly three years without contact, PCPD was notified of his disappearance.

Authorities said Jones was reportedly known among the fishing community in the St. Andrews area.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at
850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather Forecast 8-18-2018

Bay District School updating its COVID dashboard twice a week

Biden speaks on booster shots

Bayou George residents still dealing with flooding from Tropical Storm Fred

Bay Point prospective condo raises concerns for residents

Army veteran can't use his medical equipment because of power outage

More Local News

Don't Miss