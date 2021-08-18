PCPD needs help locating man missing since 2018

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help for leads in a missing person case.

Norman Herbert Jones

In 2018, Norman Herbert Jones, 57, was staying at a local motel in downtown Panama City when he last spoke to his family. His family came to Panama City to search for Jones, with no success, authorities said.

After nearly three years without contact, PCPD was notified of his disappearance.

Authorities said Jones was reportedly known among the fishing community in the St. Andrews area.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.