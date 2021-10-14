PCPD: Man charged with dragging victim as she tried to exit vehicle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is charged after dragging a female victim as she tried to flee from his vehicle, police said.

Roger Rivera, 39, was charged with false imprisonment and battery.

Officers with PCPD were alerted that a male and female were having an argument inside a vehicle near the intersection of 23rd Street and U.S. 231.

According to the release, witnesses saw the victim being “forcibly detained” as the suspect accelerated the vehicle causing the victim to have abrasions to her feet. At one point, the victim was able to exit the vehicle and flee on foot, only to be chased down and pulled back into the vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and the two occupants near the intersection of U.S. 231 and Cato Road.

According to the Panama City Police Department Rivera also had 11 other active warrants for his arrest and was booked into the Bay County Jail.

