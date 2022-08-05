PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man who had been stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend took it to another level, Panama City police wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that 66-year-old Rudolph Campagna went to the victim’s workplace on Beck Avenue and placed a cloth in the fuel tank of her 2004 Ford Expedition. When she came outside he attempted to light the cloth and set the vehicle on fire.

“The victim was able to rip the cloth out of her vehicle prior to the defendant successfully igniting it,” police wrote.

They added that the incident was captured on a security camera.

The incident happened on July 13. Campagna was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with attempted arson.