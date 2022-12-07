PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a local man. The police department is asking for your help to identify the suspect.

Police said Joshua Frazier was trying to cross 500 Block East 23rd St. at about 9:00 Saturday night, November 19th.

According to investigators, a driver hit him near the Cracker Barrel restaurant. The driver stopped and called for help. Police said a second car hit Frazier while lying in the street.

“Upon arrival, we had one vehicle there that stated that they had struck an individual but did not know where the individual had gone,” said Chief Mark Smith with the Panama City Police Department. “Reviewing video, we realize that a second vehicle struck the individual and then drug them into the parking lot of Chow Time.”

Frazier died in a local hospital. The police department has a video showing the woman driving a late dark-colored model Nissan Sentra through the shopping center. Another camera shows the suspect entering the Chow Time restaurant for less than a minute and then leaving.

“Through observing the video from the restaurant, we see that the individual parks the car, exits the car, and then comes into Chow Time,” said Smith. “What we are asking for is if anyone in the community can recognize this individual that we need to speak with, which is the second driver of the vehicle involved in this pedestrian being hit and killed.”

Investigators said they are looking for a middle-aged, heavy-set woman wearing glasses.

“This is not common,” said Smith. “We have every reason to believe that this individual knows they ran over somebody when they drove off and left from Chow Time.”

If you have any information about the woman or this case, please call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.

To leave the Panama City Police Department an anonymous tip, click here.