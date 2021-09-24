PCPD looking for sexual battery suspect

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect wanted for questioning in a sexual battery case.

Darrell Frazier Jr., 62, is wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation of sexual battery, authorities said.

According to PCPD, Frazier has been seen driving a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Anyone having information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.