PCPD looking for 15-year-old accused of stealing her mom’s car

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department needs the public’s help looking for a 15-year-old girl wanted in connection with the theft of her mother’s vehicle.

According to authorities, Avery Welker currently has an active warrant for her arrest after her mother reported a black 2010 Toyota Corolla with a Colorado tag of BAVK82 stolen.

Welker is approximately 5’3″ weighing 135 pounds and was last seen in the 1800 block of Drake Avenue on Tuesday.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.