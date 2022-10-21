Officer Copper and Investigator Zachary McQuay.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department needs the support of the community.

They are nominated again this year to win the K9 Grant sponsored by Aftermath, a crime scene cleaning service. The grant for the size of Panama City’s Police Department could be up to 10,000 dollars.

K9 handler, Zachary McQuay, says that is about enough money to certify a dog from start to finish, and would greatly expand the K9 program, “That’s always the goal, I think, with any law enforcement agency. A canine is a great and valuable tool, not only for police officers but EMS, and fire. A dog is a very useful tool in a number of applications.”

Voting begins Monday, Oct. 24th, here is the link to the website. Supporters can vote once a day.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 5th.