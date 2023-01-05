PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The votes are in and the Panama City Police Department’s K-9 Unit received the honorable mention in the annual K-9 grant.

The grant is sponsored by Aftermath, a crime scene cleaning service.

Participating departments put their best pup forward for the public to judge.

Representing Panama City, the department’s newest four-legged officer, Copper.

“We look to expand our program and every time that we can get something a little bit like this to help, it moves us that much closer because it’s a very expensive program,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

The department received $250 for its honorable mention.

Chief Smith said every little bit helps them strengthen their team of K-9s.