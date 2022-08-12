PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police officers have two new rides they’ll be using to patrol downtown Panama City.

The department added two electric vehicles, they hope the new additions will help with visibility in high-traffic areas.

The electric vehicles are an upgrade to their six ATVs with the ability to seat three people instead of just one.

Panama City Police Officer Jay Walker said it is another tool in their tool belt for patrolling the community and connecting with business owners and locals.



“It’s going to be great for special events, especially if someone needs a ride from the car to the event or if someone gets injured we can place them in the back and assist with EMS,” Walker said.

Officers will mainly patrol the downtown areas south of 6th street and in St.Andrews.

The electric cars only go up to 25 miles an hour.