PCPD investigating death after construction workers report a foul smell

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Cyprus Avenue near 11th Street Friday evening after construction workers noticed a foul smell in the area and called police.

One person was found dead outside a home. Investigators got the call around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. They said the victim is a black male.

Police said they believe they have identified the victim but will not release a name until the preliminary exam is completed by the Medical Examiner on Monday or Tuesday.

