PCPD investigating altercation ending in death

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is investigating an altercation that ended in the death of a man.

According to PCPD, late Friday evening, officers responded to the Circle J Trailer Park at 607 W. 11th Street and were informed of a deceased male victim, James Robert Conway, 35.

Conway sustained a life-threatening injury during the altercation, but had left the scene.

After additional calls came in, officers responded to the 3100 block of W. 22nd Street and discovered Conway deceased.

According to the release, Detectives have and are conducting numerous interviews and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

PCPD is currently awaiting autopsy results from the Medical Examiner on the official cause of death before consulting with the State Attorney’s Office on potential criminal charges.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at

850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the

“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.