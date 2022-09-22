PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have released the name of a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

He was identified as 57-year-old Nels Neumann.

Officials said a black motorcycle collided with a tan minivan at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 23rd Street.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed, officers said.

PCPD asks if you have any information about the crash to call the department, at 850-872-3100 or CrimeStoppers, at 850-785-TIPS.