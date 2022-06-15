PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police and firefighters participated in a special training exercise at Jinks Middle School.

Wednesday afternoon’s training was different from normal active shooter training.

Panama City Police called the exercise “tactical movements and building clearing training.”

“It actually starts out as an active shooter situation then turns into a barricaded situation, but we are going to have injured people to remove, as well as negotiations to take place, then the ultimate end of the scenario either through capture or the taking of the bad guy down,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

This was one of the largest training sessions Panama City police have ever held.

“We are doing part of what is required for our accreditation, that is, that we have a crisis negotiation team or hostage situation in conjunction with SWAT training,” Smith said.

Jinks Middle School staff members played roles in the simulation.

Chief Mark Smith said involving school staff makes the training more realistic.

“It brings that civilian feel into it of what you would actually get because we are actually using the staff from the school. It’s not police officers playing parts,” Smith said.

More than 40 Jinks employees were scattered around in classrooms, portrayed as wounded people or hostages.

Panama City Assistant Fire Chief Ken Taylor said it helps his firefighters better coordinate their responses with responding officers and the SWAT team.

“With the recent shootings in the nation and all over the world, we have the opportunity to train with our police department so that if something were to happen here we’d work together, train together, play together, and do the best job we can,” Taylor said.