PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Panama City Police Department partnered with ‘Stuff the Bus’ and Twin Oaks Community Services to provide foster kids Christmas presents.

More than 200 bags were filled to the top this holiday season with gifts. Each bag was personalized for different age groups, and the kids could pick the present they liked the most.

This is the third year the Panama City Police Department has done the event they call ‘Blue Santa.’

Twin Oaks Community Services employee Rebecca Collins said this helps the foster children and their parents create holiday cheer.

“It means the world to us,” said Collins. ” We are very excited for the children to be able to come and experience this as well as their families. The children get to see their toys immediately, and it lights up their faces, and they go out by the doors, and they’re going through the bags immediately to get out their toys and play with their toys.”

Twin Oaks Community Services provide services to families and children in foster care.

Every year they give a list to the Panama City Police Department of how many kids need a little help this Christmas.