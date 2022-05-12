PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Communities across the nation are honoring those who protect and serve during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.

Panama City Police officers gathered Thursday morning to honor those who’ve lost their lives while on duty.

“I have worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years. If I were to serve 40 more then it would only confirm that there is no greater burden, no greater honor, than to bear the loss of a friend or colleague or loved one,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

“To recognize our fallen heroes who indeed gave us the last full measure of devotion in service to the citizens within their communities,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “These men and women brought true meaning to the words protect and serve and by doing so they have tirelessly and diligently assured the safety and security of our respected communities and indeed our fellow citizens.”

The name of each officer was read aloud, followed by the tolling of a bell, then they were honored with a 21-gun salute.

Firefighters, state law enforcement officers, federal law enforcement officers, and city leaders paused their day to remember those heroes.

“It’s not just us, it is about the whole team effort and support,” Smith said. “We can’t do our job without them doing their job and their job backing us and we are here for the community and that is what we’re here to protect and make safe for the community here.”

There has been only one police officer from the Panama City Police Department that lost their lives in the line of duty.

“To me just thinking about the people who laid their lives down inspires me to be a servant as best I can,” Panama City Police Officer Timothy Manson said.

A total of nine law enforcement officers from Bay County have been killed in the line of duty.