PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police has added a new officer to its department. And the new employee doesn’t even have a name yet.

The 12-week-old beagle is being called K-9-22-22.

“He will be assigned to a unit and then a specific officer within that unit, however that officer moves on, promotes or moves on out of that division, the K-9 will stay within that division,” Panama City Police Corporal Ben McCloy said.

McCloy hopes to grow the K-9 program throughout the department.

“Ideally we’d like to expand as our city grows,” McCloy said. “And you know as we get more officers we would like to expand it and have as many tools as possible. And they make great tools for us.”

If you want to help name the dog, you can comment on PCPD’s Facebook page before Wednesday afternoon.