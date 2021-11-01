PCPD: Four arrested after tip about crime plan

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An anonymous tip to the Panama City Police Department led to the arrest of four people, Panama City Police said.

“On Monday, members of the PCPD’s Criminal Investigation and Street Crimes units received an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen containing information about multiple suspects residing in a local hotel and planning to commit crimes in the Panama City area,” officials wrote.

An investigation into that tip led the arrest of four individuals:

Celia Wesley, 27, of Panama City, had an active warrant for violation of probation.

Franklin Gabbard, 32, of Parker, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Barr, 49, of Bay County, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Paul Marceau, 33, of Bay County, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and an active warrant for fleeing and eluding police and driving with a suspended license.

Residents who would like to report suspicious activity and remain anonymous can download the Panama City PD Tip411 app or you can report any activity by calling 850-872-3100 or calling Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.