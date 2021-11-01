PCPD: Fingerprint, new tech, lead to Cove burglary suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police say they caught a man who committed seven burglaries because he left behind a fingerprint and new technology helped them connect it to the suspect.

Investigators had been searching for the suspect since September 30 when he broke into a home on South McArthur Avenue on September 30. They added that he damaged a back door and stole two jewelry boxes with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

The suspect stole other high-value items, including tools, televisions, and computers, out of several homes in the Cove area in late October. Those burglaries happened on Allen Avenue, N. Cove Boulevard, Cherry Street and Clay Avenue.

“Members of the Crime Scene Investigations unit used a program called “AFIX Tracker” which is an automated fingerprint identification system to assist with the case investigation,” investigators wrote in a news release. “The AFIX Tracker connected the PCPD to fingerprint databases with other law enforcement agencies. CSI investigators submitted the print taken from the MacArthur Avenue break-in into evidence for analysis to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Crime Lab.”

The technology led investigators to 20-year-old Devin Wigfall. Investigators then got an arrest warrant for Wigfall and picked him up in a residential neighborhood in Panama City.

“In his possession was a backpack that contained one of the jewelry boxes taken, more than $1,900 in cash, and specific drawstring jewelry bags that had been taken from one of the locations,” officials wrote.

Wigfall was charged with seven counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, two counts of grand theft and one count of dealing in stolen property.