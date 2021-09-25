PCPD: Car thieves steal five cars from dealership

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Panama City Police Department thieves stole five vehicles from a Panama City auto dealership overnight.

A 2019 red GMC Sierra 3500 HD Denali Dually, 2021 metallic gray Mazda CX-9 TR SUV, 2021 metallic gray Mazda CX-9 CE SUV, 2017 black Ford Mustang GT, and 2020 white Infiniti QX80 limited SUV was stolen from a dealership in the 600 block of W. 15th Street on Friday night, according to authorities.

According to PCPD, one of the vehicles has tags on them, other than dealer consignment temporaries. The possible suspects are described as black males, in their late teens or early 20’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-872-3100 or you can report a tip through the department’s Tip411 app.

