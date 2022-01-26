PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are asking for the public’s help to find several scammers that have stolen people’s bank account information to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise.

“All these individuals have to do is know the information to your bank account,” Panama City Police Department Lieutenant Chris Taylor said. “And there on the internet you can buy machines, you can buy the blank cards, the magnetic strips on the back. They find out your information, put it on that magnetic strip.”

Several people have used fraudulent checks and debit cards to buy merchandise from four Walmarts in Lynn Haven, Panama City, Panama City Beach and Marianna.

“These individuals were creating fake checks, depositing them into a real account, and then creating a debit card,” Taylor said.

In a separate case, a man bought $260 worth of cigarettes from a Walmart and convenience store, using a fake card.

“If you see just a blank card, it’s just a white card, nothing on it, chances are it’s not going to be a valid because as we know everybody puts a logo on it,” Taylor said.