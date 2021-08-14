PCPD asking for help locating burglary suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a burglary and vehicle theft suspect.

The suspect is a black male, wearing no shirt, white pants, and a covering over his face and head, authorities said.

According to authorities, surveillance cameras captured the suspect early Saturday morning in the Cove Pointe Area.

The suspect arrived at the scene in a light-colored Nissan Altima. He is wanted for questioning the theft of a Toyota Tundra, Florida tag KBGM47.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.