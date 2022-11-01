PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are still searching for a suspect a week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 231.

On Tuesday police released a photo of the man they are looking for.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night Panama City Police said 47-year-old Matthew Butler was pulling a trailer of furniture and turned off Highway 390 onto Highway 231.

As Butler turned, a dresser fell into the road. Butler pulled over to the side of the road and went to pick up the furniture.

That’s when police said he was hit by an SUV.

“We hear like three different sets of sirens,” Butler’s daughter Ashlyn Butler said. “And me, my fiancee and my little brother, all sitting on the back porch wondering, I wonder what that is.”

Police said the driver never checked on Butler.

“The driver of that vehicle left knowing that he struck somebody,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “There is no doubt he knows that he hit a person.”

Smith said the man drove five miles north on Highway 231 before leaving the SUV because it couldn’t go any further.

Highway 231 was closed for four hours after the accident. Hours later Butler’s family was notified.

“We get a knock on the door from the police, saying that he was, he was killed in hit and run and the driver left,” Butler said. “And he wasn’t coming back home again.”

Several months ago Ashlyn Butler lost her mother to cancer. Now the 18-year-old is also without a father.

“It’s going to be pretty hard without my best friend,” Butler said.

Butler said she cried for hours. The following day she told her 14-year-old brother what had happened.

“I just had to pull him in close and give him the biggest hug I could and just let him know it’s going to be alright,” Butler said.

Now she and the police are asking for the community’s help to find the suspect. Police said the man installs drywall across Florida.

“It would mean justice and closure,” Butler said. “It would mean I could sleep at night knowing that my father’s killer was caught.”

If you would like to donate to the family, you can do so through Butler’s Facebook page.