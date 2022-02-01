PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police said Tuesday that they arrested 3 people and removed 400 doses of fentanyl from the streets.

The department’s street crimes unit served a search warrant at a home on the 1200 block of E. 14th Street on January 27.

Michael Cook

Jeffery Williams

“In all, more than 24 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of synthetic marijuana, and 7 grams of marijuana were confiscated, along with 0.8 grams of fentanyl, which equates to 400 lethal doses,” officers wrote.

Jeffrey Javarius Williams, 28, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenyatta Lewis, 46, was charged with possession on fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Jerome Cook, 68, was charged with sale of methamphetamine.