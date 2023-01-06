Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include more accurate information about where the incident occurred.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested a man this morning after an hour-long stand-off.

Officers said they’d been looking for 26-year-old Chance Layfield for about a month, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine.

They finally caught up with him Friday morning at his home on Venetian Way. Police said Layfield barricaded himself in the attic of the home, so they blocked off Venetian Way.

The Panama City SWAT team responded, using a telescopic camera to locate Layfield, then negotiated his surrender over a cell phone. Investigators said Layfield evaded the street crimes unit several times during the past month.

“Patience was key,” PCPD Captain Kris Shaw said. “Like I said, we were able to affect the arrest without any type of force or anyone getting injured. That’s always a win.”

Police said they also arrested 35-year-old Marcus Harper late last month after he jumped out of a moving vehicle, carrying a black bag. Officials arrested Harper and said there was meth and a digital scale in the bag. They found out Friday Layfield was allegedly driving the vehicle. Both are in the Bay County jail.