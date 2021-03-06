PCPD and BCSO looking for an escaped inmate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police department with assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s office is searching for an escaped inmate.

Authorities are looking for Michael A. Pizutto who escaped from a Department of Corrections facility on Highway 390 Saturday morning.

Police began looking for Pizutto after they learned he cut his electronic monitor and fled the area on foot.

Pizutto is 6 feet tall, 232 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen heading north on Highway 390.

He has active warrants for escape, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and violation of community control.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Panama City Police Department at 85-872-3100.