PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police have already deployed their newest K-9 officer.

A beagle named Copper has been on duty for a couple of weeks. Copper is certified to sniff out heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

He recently completed eight weeks of training to recognize drug odors. Once he smells them, he indicates to his trainer that he’s sniffed out narcotics.

Street crimes investigator Zachary McQuay said Copper is pivotal in helping police take drugs off the streets and has already proven to be effective.

“He rides with the Street Crimes Unit,” McQuay said of Copper. “He rides with me and my team. We’ve participated in operations across the county, serve as a deterrent for criminals that choose to transport or deal with illegal narcotics within our city and county.”

Copper celebrated his first birthday Friday. As the beagle gets older, McQuay said they will expand his training. He may wind up working at the airport, sniffing luggage in baggage claim.