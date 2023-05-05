PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police officials said most biking accidents occur in this area because either a driver or a biker wasn’t paying close enough attention.

In an effort to combat preventable instances such as this… The department is throwing the third annual bike rodeo this weekend.

The public is encouraged to go out to Oakland Terrace Park on Saturday to learn biker safety tips from law enforcement officers.

Bike experts like Steve Burdeshaw from Steve’s Bike Shop in Panama City will also be there to make safety adjustments to your personal bike and helmet.

PCPD Sergeant Becky Thore said the event is always a good time.

“My favorite part is interacting with the kids and getting to do the course and making sure their helmets are properly fitted,” Thore said. “It has grown over the last few years and I have to say I think we’ve reached more kids and we’ve definitely got more sponsors and it’s just a really good event to come out to.”

Thore said there will be a live DJ at the bike rodeo as well as a bike obstacle course.

Families can enjoy food from Newks Eatery and even get their kids’ helmets fitted for free.

There will also be a raffle to win a bike. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and wrap up at noon.