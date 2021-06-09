PCFD responds to fully engulfed trailer fire near Sweet Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A trailer fully engulfed in flames prompted multiple Panama City Fire Department trucks to respond to the scene Wednesday evening.

The fire was located off of Lisenby Avenue near the Sweet Bay area.

Panama City Fire officials said they got the call around 6:00 Wednesday evening. According to officials, the owners of the 30 foot trailer said they only used it for storage and it had been vacant for years.

It is not clear what was stored in the trailer and the PCFD is investigating the cause of the blaze.

There were no injuries and first-responders were able to put out the fire without any damage to nearby structures.

The Panama City Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check and make sure their smoke detectors are tested regularly and functioning properly. They also said to make sure you have an evacuation plan in the event of an emergency.