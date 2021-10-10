PCBPD to hold Parents Against Predators Workshop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department will hold an online safety workshop on Tuesday, October 12 to teach more parents about the dangers of the internet and social media.

Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talalmantez, will explain to parents what they can do to protect their kids from online predators.

Talamantez said he started the program a few years ago because he felt there was a need for public outreach on this topic.

He said because there was a gap in education, he said he feels parents weren’t prepared for the dangers of the internet.

Talamantez said the workshop is a raw, upfront presentation on what children are doing online.

“As far as the program itself, we take a real deep dive into the dangers of the internet, online predators, the use of anonymous posting applications, privacy settings and we actually go live on the internet and I show parents how quick and just unbelievable it is how fast an online predator can reach their children,” Talamantez said.

The workshop with take place at the Arnold High School Fine Arts auditorium from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

