PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After spring break riots, Panama City Beach Police are preparing for more crowds over Memorial Day Weekend.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez is expecting large crowds over the next few days.

Talamantez said there will be more officers on the street than usual over the weekend.

“We’re going to modify deployment schedule which puts more officers on a street at the peak hours of service,” Talamantez said. “You know evening hours, late evening hours. And we’re monitoring the beach through our real time crime center.”

Talamantez contacted the owner of Vibez nightclub in Panama City. He claimed Vibez crowds were involved in beach riots in March. The club booked rapper Hotboii this weekend.

The rapper is being investigated for racketeering, homicide, money laundering and drug trafficking.

Talamantez hoped Vibez owners would cancel Hotboii, but the owner has not yet responded to Talamantez’s calls.