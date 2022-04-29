PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Spring 2022 Thunder Beach Rally has arrived and so has the heavy traffic.

Motorcyclists from near and far are here to enjoy the weekend’s festivities and Panama City Beach Police are urging everyone to use extra caution.

“There’s a lot of traffic,” said Panama City Beach Police Lieutenant, Tommy Anderson. “I don’t have to tell you that. There’s a lot of traffic out there so plan ahead, try to leave early to get to your destination we’re asking people to be careful don’t drink and ride.”

In order to help keep drivers and riders safe, beach police have placed traffic cones in certain areas to mitigate potential traffic risks.

“Just for safety it’s probably not the best idea with all of the traffic congestion to have so much traffic crossing three lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway,” Anderson said.

With all of the beautiful bikes in town, Anderson said it’s easy to get distracted while driving.

“If you want to look at one of these motorcycles go to one of these venues there’s so many in town like Frank Brown or some of the others in town just go over there and check out the motorcycles but pay attention to your driving,” Anderson said.

There are some easy ways to safely share the roads with motorcyclists; some of them you probably already know.

“Listen for them,” Anderson said. “9 times out of 10 you’re going to hear them you know they’re kind of loud so you know just obviously look twice, pay attention to what’s around you, use all your mirrors, speed is another thing just follow the speed limit.”

Drinking and driving or drinking and riding is another dangerous situation Anderson is warning people of.

“Please don’t do that,” Anderson said. “If you need a ride, call a ride if you need a cab call Lyft, Uber, park your bike and your car.”

Anderson is also suggesting people lock up their bikes, remove any valuables from saddle bags or change any pin codes required to start their bike.

Bikes have been stolen during previous rallies and Anderson said he would like to not see that happen again.

The rally lasts until Sunday.