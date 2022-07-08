PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) —A Panama City Beach woman was arrested after ignoring her 15-month-old child who consumed a cannabis cigarette.

Llodonia Percell failed to seek out medical care even though she was aware the child consumed narcotics, Panama City Beach police said. According to the news release, she said the child was ok prior to going to bed.

The following morning, the mother dropped off the child at a sitter’s house. The sitter noticed the toddler was lethargic and insisted the mother come pick her up.

According to the affidavit, the victim was treated at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Medical Center for ingesting narcotics. The 15-month-old is now in stable condition.

After an investigation of Percell’s home, detectives concluded the living conditions were unsafe and arrested her, they said. She is charged with child neglect.