PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police department will be hosting a workshop focusing on the topic of internet predators and safety for children on social media.

Bay District Schools’ Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, was in studio with us to discuss all the details.

The seminar will be taking place this evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at A. Crawford Mosley High School located at 501 Mosley Drive in Lynn Haven.

If you can’t make it to tonight’s event, there will be another seminar this Thursday, May 4th at J.R. Arnold High School located at 550 Alf Coleman Road in Panama City Beach.

During the workshop, parents will hear from Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R.

Talamantez, teaching tips to protect kids from online predators as well as

discussing the implications of increased screen time usage.

A free pasta dinner will be served both nights at 5:30 p.m. For more information you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday, above.