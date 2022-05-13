PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Officers and guests gathered at the police department to pay respects to the fallen officers from across the state.

Dozens of people attended Panama City Beach Police’s first Law Enforcement Memorial Service outside the department headquarters.

Speakers said it’s imperative community members learn about the sacrifices officers make.

“They put their lives out here. And for those that lose their life, they need to be remembered for their sacrifices.” Widow of PCBPD officer killed in action Christina Kight-McVay said.

“Any day the danger could lead to one of us not going home. And it’s the awareness of that aspect that I really want to bring to the community,” PCBPD Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said.

Talamantez said it is important for the department to begin the event because of its own tragic loss years ago.



“It really hits home with us because we’ve lost an officer in the line of duty to a homicide. And it’s a lot of memories that creep up and get us choked up a little bit. But it does also ground us to understand that at any time that could happen,” Talamantez said.

Kevin Kight’s son, Brandon, now works for the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Talamantez said he, along with all other officers, patrols dangerous areas daily.

And that’s why he said it’s important for them to memorialize officers.



“We have officers working the street right now that are encountering dangerous types of situations every day,” Talamantez said.

Beach police recognized every Florida police officer and deputy who has died in the line of duty in the past year.