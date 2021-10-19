PCBPD donates to a local school for students with special needs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department made a generous donation to a local school on Tuesday.

Chief J.R. Talamantez presented a $500 check to the Gulf Coast School for Autism.

“We encounter people with autism almost on a daily now, and it’s important to team up with those professionals that have just a little bit more knowledge into that world to help us do our job that much better,” Chief Talamantez said.

This donation will go to build a sensory room that helps students be more at-ease in the classroom setting.

The Gulf Coast School for Autism was founded in 2012 to educate children of all ages and help them have an easier transition into society.

“We can be a resource because we are leaders and experts in the special needs area, and [the Panama City Beach Police] are leaders and experts in keeping our community safe,” Kuryn Patterson with the Gulf Coast School for Autism said. “If we can collaborate together, then we can form some kind of awesome programs that can really help out the people in our community.”

The school and the police department plan to collaborate for future events that will help keep families and people with special needs safer in the community.