PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach held a school shooter training on Tuesday. A dozen officers participated in the drill.

Officials said the training forces officers to focus on their environment, while simultaneously learning the layout of schools.

“It’s a check of a person’s ability to understand the environment, a person’s ability to understand the sound of gunfire, the officer’s ability to communicate, how you move how you coordinate,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “And how you respond by yourself to these situations.”

Talamantez said the department conducts training at each area school.

“We try to partner with every single public area that we can to ensure that we are familiar with the layout, we are familiar with how are response will be,” Talamantez said.

Bay District School officials met with local law enforcement and fire departments Tuesday to discuss the risks of school shootings.

“All available units of any kind are going to be there,” Bay District Schools Police Chief Doug Boortz said. “So you have to train together to learn what specific jobs everybody has. Because you don’t want everybody to be involved and getting in the way of everybody and what they’re supposed to do.”