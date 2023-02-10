PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Fire Rescue has created a program that has helped decrease the number of drownings.

So far, it’s working.

Guests at the Boardwalk Beach Resort don’t have to worry as much about drowning in the Gulf.

PCBFR is continuing its partnership with Boardwalk Hospitality, putting more lifeguards on the beach.

“Last year was our first year. We had our start in April and it goes through September. We were able to put lifeguards in the water over 240 times to make rescues, 66 of those rescues were critical. We had over 12,000 public contacts where we educated people right behind that one beach so what we’re really looking to do is expand this program,” PCBFR Chief Ray Morgan said.

Under the partnership, the city provides a lifeguard tower and the necessary equipment.

The resort pays the salary of the two lifeguards, almost $80,000.

Morgan points to the numbers to show the importance of the program.

Over the last three years, they have reduced the number of drownings along the city’s nine miles of beaches from 12 to six.

And behind the Boardwalk’s guarded beach, they’ve had zero drownings.

“We say that we have when you’re staying in one of our properties, it’s a protected beach and you can see lifeguards out there and you can see supervisors patrolling in their trucks and the guests go engage with the lifeguards has been a great partnership,” Royal American Hospitality Vice President Michael Greer said. “So right there, it’s a comfort level and they feel safe even when there’s the yellow flag.”

If you’re interested in patrolling the sand, Morgan said they are always in need of more lifeguards.

“We bring along a bunch of reserves and part times,” Morgan said. “That’s a constant effort, what this helps us do is fund the way to protect the beach in its entirety. Right now, we only have seven full-time lifeguards. With this program, it gives us extra money, extra resources to put up more lifeguards and more hotspots, protected areas.”

Morgan said they are hoping more hotels and resorts will join the partnership.