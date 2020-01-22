PCBFD stresses ‘Move Over Month’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Fire Department is one of the many agencies across the state participating in ‘Move Over Month’ in an effort to keep the roadways safer.

“People tend to focus on wanting to see what is going on on the side of the road instead of paying attention to the road and operating their vehicle,” said Panama City Beach Police Department Battalion Chief Tim Smith.

‘Move Over Month’ takes place every January and reminds the public to move their vehicles over when they see flashing lights parked on the side of the road.

“The move over law says that you move over to the next lane over if you are on a four lane highway,” Smith said. “If you are unable to move over, you are supposed to slow down to 20 miles per hour and 5 miles of there is a lower speed limit posted.”

Smith says they like to take extra precaution. When their fire department responds to accidents, they use their apparatuses to block the area they are working at and they angle their trucks to deflect any type of vehicle that is not paying attention to the road.

“So often times you will see the back end of the truck pushed to a different angle so in case somebody does run through the scene, they are pushed away from emergency responders,” Smith said.

Smith wants to remind all drivers to pay attention to the road and slow down when passing an accident.

“Just slow down and let us do our job,” Smith said. “I’m sure you will hear about it later on on Facebook or the news. Just pay attention to that vehicle that you are operating.”

