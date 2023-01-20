PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman is facing an open count of murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend.

It happened about 1:15 Friday morning at a home on Houston Street.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said Nicole Marie Harris, 37, was arguing with Vivian George Smith, 31.

Apparently, Smith told Harris he was going to leave her.

They said Harris waited for Smith to fall asleep, then retaliated against him.

“Had had a verbal altercation last night in which time he stated he was moving back to South Florida, where he was from,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ruth Corley said. “And when he went to sleep, she shot him in the head.”

Smith died at the scene.

When deputies arrived, they said Harris gave several conflicting accounts that did not match up with the crime scene.

Officials said she later admitted to intentionally shooting Smith.

She’s being held in the Bay County Jail, without bond.