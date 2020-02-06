PCB website set to get much-needed upgrade

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach has a new city hall, a new city manager and will soon have a new look to its website.

City Manager Tony O’Rourke says the current site design is about eight years old. He says it’s standard to update a website every couple of years.

The city opened up bids on Tuesday to find a company that will tackle the project.

O’Rourke says the changes will make the site more user-friendly, easier to navigate and also look a little better too.

“So we’re not really offering a robust easy portal. It’s also not mobile-friendly, which in this day in age, the vast majority of people get their data off their phones so we have to have a website that’s mobile-friendly,” he said.

He says keeping up with the needs of its users is the top priority for this project.

“Significantly upgrade this site as far as the information on it, it’s transparency, the ability to navigate it, it’s attractiveness. I mean, there’s a lot of good websites out there both in the public and private sector, we have to be competitive. It’s a major portal for the community, for the citizens.”

The bids are open until February 18. The council will then decide what company will be the best fit for the job.

Visit the city’s site here.