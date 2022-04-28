PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Minutes after being sworn in, Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto also picked-up some new responsibilities– he became Vice Mayor.

“It really means a lot to get feedback from you guys that you feel like I did an ok job the last four years and that you want me to do it four more,” Casto said. “So I just want to thank you guys very much.”

One of Casto’s main priorities is improving traffic in the area.

Many of the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) projects fall in line with that goal.

Two of the Segment-3 CRA projects, the reconstruction of “The Y” and South Arnold Road, will help by adding additional lanes.

“Whether you’re traveling along in your personal car, you’ll have space for that. For those who want to use mass transit, there will be a mass transit component because you’ll have a bus lane,” Interim CRA Manager Courtney Drummond said. “For those who are pedestrians, you have a pedestrian sidewalk that is going to be there so.”

The city recently appointed Drummond as the new Interim CRA Manager to breathe new life into the projects.

“We all know the CRA has taken way too long. It is what it is, it’s the elephant in the room,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “But it has taken way too long and it’s not fair to our community and we’ve got to get this done.”

The rest of the council also wants to keep these projects in motion.

“When you have buy-in from the top of any project, it means that the project will have a better chance at being successful,” Drummond said. “You don’t have to convince folks that you need the project they are already convinced. So all you have to do now is execute.”

Drummond said he hopes to finish the Segment 3 projects by December 2023.