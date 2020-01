PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In partnership with OneBlood, the city of Panama City Beach is hosting blood drives throughout the entire year of 2020.

The blood drives will take place at the City Hall building.

The dates are:

Wednesday, February 26

Wednesday, April 29

Wednesday, June 24

Wednesday, August 19

Wednesday, October 14

Tuesday, December 15

All donations will stay local and benefit the community.

To learn more about OneBlood, click here.