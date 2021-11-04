PCB stabbing was over ‘jealousy’

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed at a residence on Clarence Street in Panama City Beach, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Marvin Josue Gusman, 51, of Minnesota was the woman’s attacker and that he had stabbed her with a knife.

Gusman was located nearby and was found with a knife stuck in his abdomen and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators spoke with Gusman on Thursday and he said he attacked the victim because he was jealous then stabbed himself afterward out of grief.

Gusman was placed under custody and a warrant issued for his arrest on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if additional charges are needed.

