PCB Sports Complex hosts local talent in the USFA World Series

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 14-U travel softball team from Marianna has been showcasing panhandle talent in the USFA World Series at the PCB Sports Complex this week.

Team Reaper is made up players from Marianna, Liberty County, Franklin County, Sneads, and one player from Dothan.

The team is undefeated heading into the championship game of the tournament, and hold a 129-20-1 record on the year.

Team Reaper won their first match on Friday 2-0, and beat the Knockout Divas to advance to the title game on Saturday.