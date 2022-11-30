PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Department is partnering with Florida Water Sports to collect toys for children and families that need a little help this Christmas.

There are 25 shopping days left until Christmas, but there are only a few days left to help put smiles on the faces of some local children.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said the Cops ‘n Kids Toy Drive helps build bonds with the community.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s one kid that we help our 1,000 kids that we help,” said Chief Talamantez. “It’s community-oriented policing on which we focus. This year it’s we’ve had some, you know, we’ve had some trouble around the world and in this country.”



The Panama City Beach Police Department’s goal is to fill the entire bus to the top with toys.

The police are asking for a large variety of unwrapped toys for children ages two to 17.



“Some of the best memories I’ve had as a police officer is delivering gifts and holiday packages to those families that need it means a lot,” said Talamantez.” A lot of parents can be somewhat proud and not want to ask for help. I understood that it’s our job to sort of look beyond that and ensure they get it.”

The children on the Panama City Beach Police Department’s list were provided by schools, churches, and other local organizations. The officers hope to begin handing out gifts in two weeks.

If you want to donate a toy, you can drop off the unwrapped toys at the bus in front of Walmart at Pier Park through Saturday. You can stop by the police station on Back Beach Road through Christmas day.