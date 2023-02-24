PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach city leaders are encouraging property owners to agree to be annexed into the city.

They’re temporarily waiving the fees as an incentive.

The city said there are advantages to incorporating the so-called enclaves.

The council said the “enclaves” in Panama City Beach cause problems in planning, growth, and service delivery.

There are about seven of these pockets of land throughout the beach.

Some of the neighborhoods are located on the sides of Signal Hill and in the area of Hutchinson Blvd, and Alf Coleman Rd.

“I think the biggest motivation is that you have areas surrounded by the city but aren’t in the city, so as far as cleaning things up and housekeeping and making sure that, you know, if they’re surrounded in the city, they should have the opportunity actually to be part of the city,” Jarman said.

In hopes of encouraging property owners to become a part of the city’s jurisdiction, Jarmon and other council members have agreed to temporarily waive the up to $2,900 annexation fee.



“That way, we don’t have holes within our geography of, well, is that our jurisdiction or is that county’s jurisdiction,?” Jarman said.

Jarman said joining the city won’t cost property owners any more money in the long run.

And by making these enclaves smaller, they are helping first responders, which is one of the biggest problems.



“The difficulty there is who has the jurisdiction. So there are areas where a call may come in that our police officers or fire department may be able to get to sooner, but it’s in the county. So then the county would respond to that, this would change that,” Jarman said.

The annexation waiver will expire on August 8.