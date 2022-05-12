PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is receiving $6.3 million in CARES Act money.

$2.3 million will be used for a new fire station on Alf Coleman Road to replace a fire station on Middle Beach Road, and a dog kennel for Panama City Beach Police’s K-9 program.

“That’s pretty much going to take the place of the fire station on Middle Beach Road,” PCB Councilman Michael Jarman said. “And that fire station has been there for time and memorial and is quite small for the amount of firefighters that are there.”

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said the Police Department has been looking to add eight K-9s to its department.

“The dogs often now go home with all our officers. That’s the only way that we can handle it, is that they go home with the officers.”

There will also be $4 million in improvements at Aaron Bessant Park and Frank Brown Park.

City officials do not yet have specifics on what the money will be used for at the parks.